What Is The Right Age To Let Children Use Social Media? Check 3-Step Parenting Guide In Digital Age

We live in a world dominated by screens, and the mantra for survival is consumption without overindulgence. However, striking the right balance may not be as easy as it seems, especially in the case of children. Here is where the role of parents becomes immensely important. Parents need to help their children navigate the tremulous landscape of social media without getting lost in its dangerous twists and turns.

"The internet, while a powerful tool for information and connectivity, has been implicated in contributing to anxiety among children. One prominent factor is the pervasive influence of social media. Kids are exposed to curated versions of others' lives, fostering unrealistic standards and a constant sense of comparison. Cyberbullying on these platforms further adds to the stress, creating an environment where online interactions can be a source of anxiety," shares Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Consultant Psychologist with Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurgaon.

Risks and Benefits of a Social Media Presence

The dangers extend to severe body image issues, threats to the sense of identity, the risk of physical harm, a distraction from life goals, and, contrary to popular belief, isolation. All of these can cause significant psychological damage, which may be difficult to come back from.

On the other hand, social media can enhance your child's learning by extending and sharing school lessons. It's a platform for exploring hobbies, fostering creativity, and improving mental health through connections with family and friends.

Mr Sandeep Kumar, Founder and Managing Director – Baatu Technologies further emphasises, "At this juncture, the most important question seems to be, ‘What is age-appropriate exposure and how can it help mitigate the mentioned ill effects?’ Unfortunately, there is no right answer to this. It depends on the maturity level and cognitive abilities of the child. However, the general rule of thumb is that it is only after the age of 13 that children should be allowed on social media. Even then, parents need to monitor their children and be a part of their virtual lives."

Tips for Parents For Navigating Social Media In Kids' Lives

Set clear boundaries

When it comes to parenting in the digital age, the number one decree is to set clear boundaries and parameters of usage in terms of the hours of use, banned sites, and the kind of content that can be accessed. Announcing mandates, however, may do more harm than good. A better way of going about this would be to talk to your child about your concerns and come up with these limits together.

Mindful monitoring

The second step is to ensure that the rules that you have come up with are being followed. The best way to do this is to be in regular communication with your child about their social media presence. Along with this, gadgets that allow parents to monitor virtual activity are very helpful. Such devices enable carers to stay abreast of any challenges that their wards may be facing and help them deal with them effectively.

Leading by example

Highlighting your own mistakes and their consequences is also helpful, as that would help them see you as fallible humans who are making an effort to improve their lives. It would also enable them to look more kindly at their mistakes and give them the courage to start again with the rules in mind.