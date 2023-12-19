Why Parenting Styles Matter? Know Effect Of Parenting On Child Development And Thier Lives

Raising a child is a profound adventure that profoundly influences the core of their being. The manner in which parents navigate this journey significantly contributes to shaping the intricate dimensions of their child's life. Similar to a talented artist thoughtfully selecting brushstrokes to craft a masterpiece, parents also utilize their distinctive combination of guidance, discipline, and nurturing to impact the course of their child's future.

Cricket legand Sachin Tendulkar recently expressed gratitute to his late father whilst thanking him for the way he raised all his kids.

My father was always caring but never strict. He let me choose what I wanted to do in life and supported me unconditionally in my quest to achieve my dreams. I think the way he raised all his children--always giving us love and freedom--is an excellent lesson in parenting. His… pic.twitter.com/b1qumJnuNO December 18, 2023

In an interview with Zee News English, Sanjay Ahlawat, Psychologist, Certified Trainer and Vice-President of The Response Company shares how your parenting style can impact your child's overall development. Here's an exert from the interaction.

How does a Nurturing Parenting Style Impacts Your Child Life?

Mr Sanjay says, "The impact of parenting style on a child's life is akin to the ripples created by a stone cast into a tranquil pond. It rolls across the developmental landscape, leaving an indelible mark on the child's emotional, social, and cognitive realms. A nurturing and supportive parenting style fosters an environment where a child feels secure, loved, and valued."

How does a Neglectful Parenting Style Impacts Your Child Life?

Contrarily, Mr Sanjay comments, "A harsh or neglectful parenting style can cast long shadows over a child's psyche. It can sow seeds of insecurity, self-doubt, and anxiety, inhibiting the child's ability to form healthy relationships and navigate life's challenges. The echoes of a tumultuous upbringing can reverberate into adulthood, shaping not only the individual's self-perception but also influencing their interactions with the broader world."

Dr Sachi Pandya, Psychologist and Art Based Therapy Practitioner NHSRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai adds, ""Parenting style is the compass guiding a child through the uncharted waters of life. The echoes of a nurturing or harsh upbringing resonate in the choices they make, the relationships they form, and the paths they traverse in the future. The voice of the parents generally becomes the inner voice of the children. Parents need to ensure it is kind, firm, and of ownership. In the delicate dance of parenthood, every step leaves footprints on the soul of a child."

Parenting Tips: Finding the Balance

Parenting is not a one-size-fits-all endeavour; it is an art that demands adaptability and a keen understanding of the unique needs of each child. Authoritative parenting, marked by a delicate balance of warmth and discipline, has been shown to cultivate resilience and independence in children. On the other hand, an overly permissive approach may inadvertently hinder a child's ability to develop a strong sense of responsibility and self-discipline.

Mr Sanjay concludes, "The profound impact of parenting style is a testament to the power parents hold in crafting the narrative of their child's life—a narrative that unfolds with each word spoken, each action taken, and each lesson imparted."