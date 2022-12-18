Dog show: On Saturday, the opening day of Delhi's Pet Fed festival, which made its capital comeback after a three-year absence, the NSIC Okhla grounds were transformed into an adorable chaotic battlefield of pets and their owners. Petfed is the ideal winter weekend picnic with your pet, with Shih Tzus pouncing and barking at each other, St Bernards slobbering all over food bowls, Labradors dragging their "pet parents" through a maze of grooming booths, squeaky toy racks, and playpens.

Let's back it up a little, the festival first started in 2014 and became a rage in 2016 with over thousands of visitors every year.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police dog squad will present a unique exhibition of how police dogs are trained in explosive detection, command adherence, and attack. An international cat show sponsored by the Cat Club of India and the Global Feline Club, a grooming master class led by Andrea Cyrill Khurana, an internationally certified master groomer, as well as other attractions like Pet's Got Talent and Pet Fashion Show are just a few of this year's other exciting events.

The schedule for today is very detailed and has a in-depth plan for enjoyment.

So dogs or cats, the event is just too paw-some to miss! So get your leash on and set your destination to NSIC grounds, Okhla in Delhi.