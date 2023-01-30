Dog owners become used to the occasional snort, sneeze, howl, or grunt since dogs produce so many different noises. Therefore, it makes sense to pay attention when your dog coughs. Like humans, all dogs cough from time to time. However, sometimes coughing is a sign of a more serious health condition. Canine coughs often sound worse and most of the time this condition does not typically require medical attention.

There can be multiple reasons that your dog could be coughing, it is never the less important to understand the reason. Unless we are able to gain knowledge and observe our dog’s coughing pattern, we would be unable to figure out if the coughing is caused by mere dust or if there is something deeper or life threatening. We wouldn't be able to determine if our dog is coughing up dust or anything more serious or life-threatening without the ability to learn about and study our dog's coughing pattern.

Dog Coughing: Here are some of the common reasons

Kennel Cough

An exceedingly contagious respiratory condition that causes dogs' windpipes and lower airways to inflame. Kennel cough is typically contracted by dogs in settings with large concentrations of canines, such as boarding and daycare facilities, training groups, or even veterinary clinics. Before bringing your dog to a facility, always see your veterinarian and get them vaccinated against kennel cough.

Canine Influenza

Canine Influenza Commonly known as dog flu, this condition is similar to the human flu in that it is a highly contagious respiratory virus. The virus that causes dog flu is distinct from the virus that causes human flu. Therefore, the dog flu cannot be transmitted from dogs to humans or vice versa. Coughing is a symptom of canine flu, which can be a serious condition for your dog.

Pneumonia

An infection of the lungs' airways characterises pneumonia in dogs. Dog pneumonia is typically brought on by a bacterial illness or develops as a side effect of a viral infection like the dog flu.

Heart disease

This is among the most frequent causes of a dog's persistent cough that lasts more than a few days. The heart's ability to adequately pump blood throughout your dog's body is compromised by heart disease. In addition to coughing, dogs with heart disease typically exhibit other typical heart disease symptoms.

Environmental allergies

Dust, pollen, cigarette smoke, and other environmental elements are examples of allergens that cause an allergic reaction in dogs because their immune systems mistake them for foreign invaders. For instance, if your dog has a sensitivity to dust or certain food ingredients, their immune system may respond as though they were under attack from an alien virus or bacteria. Similar to how it does in humans, this might cause coughing.

Dog Coughing: Prevention and Cure

Use a Humidifier

You can put a tiny humidifier close to your dog while it's sleeping. The humidifier will add moisture to the air your dog breaths, reducing respiratory tract irritation.

Use steam for therapy

Allow your dog to remain in the enclosed bathroom with you while you take a hot shower or bath, but not in the water itself. In addition to offering steam treatment, a hot shower can help soothe discomfort.

Honey

Try giving your adult dog a spoonful of raw honey to soothe the throat and lessen coughing if it is coughing. A natural anti-inflammatory, honey also aids in battling bacteria and viruses.

Rest

Rest is very important for your dog while recovering from kennel cough. Try to reduce the amount of exercise your dog gets on a daily basis while they are recovering from kennel cough—this can help with healing and reduce coughing spells.