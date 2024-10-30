Diwali 2024: Celebrate A Compassionate And Animal-Friendly Deepawali

As Diwali preparations begin, animal protection organization, Humane Society International/India, has urged citizens to celebrate a noise-free and animal-friendly Diwali to embrace a festival that prioritizes the well-being of everyone.



Every year, thousands of animals and birds are left frightened, injured and lost because of an increase in air and noise pollution. Since animals have a far more acute sense of hearing than us, the noise of firecrackers has a terrifying effect on them and impacts their hearing and causes immense stress. For instance, fireworks can emit sounds of up to 190 decibels, while damage to human hearing begins from 110 decibels. Given that animals especially dogs and birds have a hearing sensitivity significantly greater than ours, the intensity of these sounds can be overwhelming for them and in birds, cause death.

Around Diwali, animal shelters frequently experience a rise in cases of lost and runaway pets. Many of these animals are frightened, anxious and often burned. Dogs, whether street or pet, are often seen running helplessly across busy roads, frequently facing the threat of being relocated.

Keren Nazareth, senior director, Companion Animals and Engagement, Humane Society International/India said: “Lets ensure that our festivities do not come at the expense of our furry and feathered friends. We urge everyone to celebrate the festival of lights as it is meant to be celebrated – with loved ones, lamps, lights, sweets, delicious savouries and not loud firecrackers.”

For those wondering how to let animals spend a happy Diwali, HSI/India has some ‘sound’ advice.

For street animals:

- Do not burst loud firecrackers.

- If you care for community dogs and cats around your neighbourhood, make sure they are wearing tags labelled with their names and your phone numbers.

- Refrain from setting firecrackers off near an animal shelter or zoo. Any noisy firecracker can cause panic and fear among the animals.

- Encourage friends, family and your society to celebrate with noise-free alternatives to fireworks, minimizing stress for animals.

- Before Diwali sets in, create awareness about the impact of fireworks on animals through with your friends and family.

- Provide animals shelter in an area where they can be safe from firecrackers and noise.

- Share information on social media about the importance of protecting street animals during Diwali to inspire others to help.

- Prepare a first-aid kit to help injured animals. Have a bucket full of water handy for an emergency and to dispose of used sparklers.

For pets:

- Keep your pets indoors in a familiar room. Make arrangements for plenty of hiding places like under furniture or a quiet corner. Pets have a heightened sense of hearing, so jolts and loud noises cause many animals to flee in search of a safe haven.

- Ensure pets are wearing collars and identification tags with current contact information.

- Keep all doors and windows closed and draw the curtains to reduce noise.

- Check your vet’s availability during Diwali, ahead of time, in case of an emergency.

- If your pet is prone to anxiety or distress from loud noises, consult a veterinarian. Medication, such as anti-anxiety or calming agents, should only be given under a vet's prescription.

- Store fireworks well out of the way of your pets and dispose of used fireworks safely the morning after the fireworks season.

- Try to distract them with treats, toys or music indoors before celebrations begin.

- Take your dogs for a walk during the daytime before the celebrations begin. Never walk them near places where others are lighting firecrackers.

- Keep contact information for local municipal corporations and surrounding shelters handy, and approach them immediately in case of lost pets. If you find lost pets, either take them to the address on the tag or a local animal shelter.