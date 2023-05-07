Pet Care: Is Your Dog Acting Strange? Check 7 Ways To Ease Your Furry Friend's Anxiety

Dogs are a man’s best friend and no matter what they don’t leave our side. It becomes important for us to make sure that they are happy and healthy. However, over the years, it has been noticed that anxiety in dogs has been on the rise. Anxiety is a common problem in dogs nowadays that can manifest in a variety of ways, including destructive behaviour, excessive barking, and even aggression. Anxiety can be caused by a range of factors, including genetics, past experiences, and current environment. Understanding the root cause of a dog's anxiety is critical to finding the most effective treatment and helping the dog feel more comfortable and secure.

Past experiences are one of the most common factors that contribute to anxiety in dogs. Dogs that have been abandoned, abused, or neglected may be more likely to suffer from anxiety in the future. This can be especially true if the dog was not properly socialized during its formative years.

Common Triggers That Can Cause Anxiety In Dogs:

Separation Anxiety:

Many dogs experience anxiety when left alone for extended periods. This is known as separation anxiety, and it can lead to destructive behaviours, excessive barking, and other problematic behaviours.

Loud Noises:

Dogs have sensitive hearing, and loud noises such as thunderstorms, fireworks, or construction can be distressing for them.

New Environments:

Dogs can become anxious when exposed to new environments, such as unfamiliar homes or public places.

Lack Of Exercise:

Dogs need daily exercise to stay physically and mentally healthy. A lack of exercise can lead to restlessness and anxiety.

Medical Conditions:

Certain medical conditions, such as thyroid imbalances or chronic pain, can cause anxiety in dogs.

Changes In Routine:

Dogs are creatures of habit and can become anxious when their daily routine is disrupted.

Past Trauma:

As previously mentioned, past experiences can contribute to anxiety in dogs. Dogs that have been abused or neglected in the past may be more prone to anxiety in the future.

How To Manage Anxiety In Dogs: 7 Ways to Ease Anxiety In Dogs

Create A Safe And Comfortable Environment:

Provide your dog with a safe and comfortable space where they can retreat when they feel anxious. This might be a crate, a cozy bed, or a designated area in a quiet room.

Regular Exercise:

Regular exercise and mental stimulation can help reduce anxiety in dogs. This might include daily walks, playtime, puzzle toys, and training exercises.

Use Calming Aids:

There are several products available that may help calm an anxious dog. These might include pheromone sprays or diffusers, calming collars, or natural supplements.

Practice Positive Reinforcement Training:

Positive reinforcement training can help reduce anxiety in dogs by building their confidence and teaching them coping strategies for stressful situations.

Avoid Reinforcing Anxious Behaviours:

Be careful not to inadvertently reinforce anxious behaviors, such as barking or whining. Instead, reward calm and relaxed behavior.

Consider Medication:

In some cases, medication may be necessary to help manage severe anxiety in dogs. This should always be done under the guidance of a veterinarian.

Seek Professional Help:

If your dog's anxiety is severe or not improving with at-home strategies, seek the help of a veterinarian or animal behaviourist. They can help diagnose the underlying cause of your dog's anxiety and develop an individualized treatment plan.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)