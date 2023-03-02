Pet-Friendly Cafes In Delhi-NCR For A ‘Pawfect Date’ With Your Furball

Pet-Friendly Cafes In Delhi-NCR: Pets are no less than family and spending time with them works just like therapy. Playing with them, and taking them for long walks works as a stress buster, but there are times when you have to leave them at home as you go out to cafes with your friends or family. But not anymore. Delhi has raised the bars manifold when it comes to cafes. From having themed cafes to offering food in a unique style, Delhi has everything you need. Having said that, Delhi has now opened many cafes in the national capital and NCR region where you can take your furry friend for a ‘pawfect’ date.

Here’s A List Of 5 Pet-Friendly Cafes In Delhi-NCR To Take Your Furball Out On A ‘Pawfect’ Date

Cafe Dori

If you’re looking for a spacious outdoor cafe, where your furry friend can get its space to enjoy, then this is the cafe for you. Located in Chattarpur near Dhan Mill, Cafe Dori is the ideal pet cafe for your pet. It has an aesthetic ambiance with a very European vibe, and a lip-smacking menu to offer. To make sure that your pet doesn’t feel hungry, they have a ‘pawsome’ menu for them as well. All you need to do is to ask them to get a pupcake for your pupper.

Location: Dhan Mill Compound 100 Feet Road, SSN Marg, Chhatarpur, New Delhi.

Barks and Meows

This cafe doesn’t stay confined to giving you and your canine friend a place to chill and eat, but also has full boarding facilities available. Not only this, but it also has a swimming pool for your pets so they can enjoy and beat the heat during the summer.

To make your pets feel special, Barks and Meows offer basic grooming, pet pool parties, music nights with your pet, and so much more.

Location: Faridabad - Gurgaon Road, Gwal Pahari, Gurugram.

Cafe Soul Garden

Widely known for its wood-fired pizzas, this place is ‘pawfect’ to spend quality time with your pets. This cafe in Gurugram offers a delicious menu and is a must-visit cafe with your pets.

Location: Besides Supermart 2, DLF Galleria Rd, near DLF, DLF Phase IV, Sector 43, Gurugram.

Bark Street

With a pretty, cutesy interior, and murals on the wall, Bark street offers a place for you and your furry friend. They offer delicious treats for your pets that they just wouldn't be able to stop relishing. Hence, to have a fun-filled time with your pawsome friend, do checkout this cafe the next time you visit Noida.

Location: Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida.

Quick Brown Fox Coffee Roaster

Next time you wish to take your furball out for a sweet treat, make sure you have this cafe on your bucket list. The Quick Brown Fox Coffee Roasters offers the coolest place for you and your pet to hang out. The wooden decor with enough space for your pet to play around, this place is all your furball wants. To top it all off, this cafe also has some gluten-free options, along with a pet menu, which gives you all the more reason to visit this cafe soon.

Location: Dhan Mill Compound Chhatarpur, New Delhi.