Want To Become A Pet Parent? Check Which Dog Breed To Adopt For Your Companionship

Truly said and believed, dogs are humans' best friends as they never leave your side no matter what. They further hold all the qualities a true companion must have and are ‘pawdorable’ as they add light to one’s life. They make you feel complete in ways one cannot put in words, understands your emotions, and are there no matter what. Hence, having a fur friend is always a good option as they bring smiles to your life. Hence, if you have been thinking to bring a ‘pawdorable’ companion home who can give you company then we’ve something for you. Here’s a list of pets who can accompany you and be a ‘friend in need’ at all times.

Check these 5 dog breeds with whom you can share your apartment:

Labrador Retriever

If you are planning to get a medium-sized furball, then Labrador Retriever can be the one for you. They are playful, jolly, outgoing, smart, and eager-to-please family dogs. They are very easy to train and will add smiles to your life.

Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus are small dog breeds with big eyes and can look very fashionable if treated with care. Hence, you can look for a small buddy for your apartment who will shower you with unconditional love, then this may be the dog for you.

Beagle

Beagles are happy, low-maintenance dogs that are affectionate and are perfect for apartments. They are playful and happy-go-dog breeds.

Maltese

Maltese are toy-sized dogs that make great companions pets. Maltese are very intelligent and adapt easily to an apartment. They are easy to train but get jealous easily if they don’t get enough attention from their owners.

Indie

Indie or stray dogs are usually considered unsafe as they ‘may hold diseases’ but if treated right, they can be all that you can ever ask for. Stray dogs are more active and alert than any other dog breed but are very possessive and kind at the same time. With less hair, they are easy to groom and can become perfect guard dogs for your apartment.