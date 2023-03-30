Fleas and ticks are some very common causes of illness our furry friends have to deal with. Though these insects can cause discomfort and irritation to our pets, it is essential to take extra precautions during the summer season. Fleas and ticks not only cause skin irritation, but they can also cause anemia, transmit Lyme disease, and fever, and can also transmit a host of diseases. Hence, keeping your pet clean with regular grooming, and giving them preventive medication at regular intervals along with flea and tick repellents can protect your furry friends from such insects.

To keep your pet safe from these insects, it is essential to stay extra cautious this summer. With a few simple tips and precautions, pet parents can keep their dogs safe from fleas and ticks and give them a happy and healthy summer.

5 Tips To Save Your Dog From Fleas And Ticks This Summer

Use Flea and Tick Preventatives

There are several types of flea and tick preventatives available, including topical treatments, oral medications, and flea collars. Speak with your veterinarian to determine the best option for your dog based on its age, breed, and health status.

Regularly Check Your Dog for Fleas and Ticks

During the summer months, it's important to regularly check your dog for fleas and ticks. Check your dog's ears, paws, and underbelly for any signs of fleas or ticks. Use a fine-toothed comb to remove any fleas or ticks that you find.

Keep Your Yard Clean

Fleas and ticks thrive in warm, humid environments, so it's important to keep your yard clean and free of debris. Keep your grass trimmed and remove any piles of leaves or brush.

Keep Your Home Clean

Fleas and ticks can also live in your home, so it's important to keep your home clean and free of clutter. Vacuum your floors regularly and wash your dog's bedding in hot water to kill any fleas or ticks that may be hiding.

Avoid High-Risk Areas

Certain areas, such as wooded areas or tall grass, are more likely to have fleas and ticks. Avoid taking your dog to these areas if possible, or keep your dog on a leash and check them for fleas and ticks after your visit.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)