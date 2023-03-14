Tips On How To Toilet Train Your Dog At Home, Do's And Don'ts Of Being A Good Dog Parent

Pet care: It's a wonderful experience to bring a puppy home, but you must realise that raising a pet successfully depends primarily on your ability to train your dog. You will quickly have a trained puppy if you are patient and consistent with it.

A puppy's mother is the first one to toilet-train them when they are between two and three weeks old. When the puppy needs to go potty, she will nudge them off the surface they eat and sleep on.

How to start toilet training a puppy at home?

1. Establish a routine

Maintain a regular mealtime regimen for the puppy. Give them many opportunities to use the toilet, at least once every two hours. First thing in the morning and then once every 30 to 60 minutes, take the puppy outside to potty. As soon as your dog wakes up and after eating or drinking, take them to the toilet.

2. Watch for signs

The three times when your puppy is most likely to go potty are before or after eating, before a nap, and after playing.

This will make it simpler for you to predict when your puppy may need to go potty. Be prepared to take your dog to their spot once you have the timetable prepared.

3. Pick a designated area

It is crucial to introduce your dog to the spot as soon as you bring them home, whether they are a puppy or an adult dog. They must only use the specified area to relieve themselves. Choose a site for your puppy to use as their permanent relieving spot before you bring them home.

4. Reinforce good behaviour

Give your puppy a treat or praise them when they go poop outside. Give them a treat and lots of praise after they complete. Don't scold your puppy for misbehaving. Have a cheerful attitude when potty training to avoid slowing down.

5. Patience

Your puppy will take its time to learn something new, just like human children do. So, it is very normal for them to urinate in various locations throughout the house. So the dog parent needs to be patient during this process.

Here are some do’s and don'ts of training your dog at home

Do's

- So that your dog doesn't lose faith in you, be understanding and nice.

- Just correct the behaviour and move your dog to the proper location if you see them going potty in the wrong place.

- Make sure your puppy has a place to relieve himself inside because it might not always be convenient to take them outside.

Don'ts

- When your puppy doesn't behave as you would like, do not reprimand them because this will just cause them to view you negatively.

- Even when you take them for walks as they get older, they will eventually start to hide when they relieve themselves and stop doing so in front of you.

How to clean up after your dog has pooped?

- Use a puppy pee pad available in the market/ online or use a newspaper to clean up the mess.

- Avoid using a strong chemicals like ammonia-based cleansers for cleaning or concealing the smell.

- Experts recommend using a soapy detergent solution for cleaning and clearing the mess.

You can use the same advice if you're bringing home an adult dog and want to housetrain them. Just keep in mind that they won't have the same feeding, sleeping, and play routine as a puppy, which means they won't have the same toileting schedule either.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)