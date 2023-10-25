Dating Rule 101: Tips To Keep In Mind When Going For Your First Date- Experts Share

In the realm of modern dating, the first date remains a pivotal moment, setting the stage for potential romance or friendship. It's a time filled with excitement, anticipation, and perhaps a hint of nervousness. Making a lasting impression on that initial encounter can be a delicate task, but fear not.

Aastha Sethi and Tanay Baweja, founders of ‘The Happy Hour Official,’ (a socializing and networking company that brings people together and gives them a safe platform where they can interact, network, socialize, and make friends) share tips to make you feel confident and ready for your first date.

Tips To Keep In Mind When Going For Your First Date

Go Groomed Up!

Mr Baweja shares, “First things first, let's talk about being groomed up! Ladies and gentlemen, make sure your hair is on point, your outfit is fly, and your swagger is undeniable. But remember, being groomed goes beyond just the physical. It's about showing up with an open mind and an open heart. Leave behind any preconceived notions and embrace the possibilities that await you.”

Also read: Relationship Tips: 10 Ways To Master The Art Of Perfect Communication

Use Open Body Language

“Smile, maintain eye contact, and lean in slightly during conversation to show that you’re engaged and interested in what the other person is saying,” shares Ms Sethi.

Strike Up Conversation

Mr Baweja shares, “Strike up conversations and let your true self shine through. This is your chance to connect with other remarkable individuals who are just as excited as you are! Remember, we're all in this together, so be kind, be respectful, and most importantly, be yourself!”

Give Genuine Compliments

“They might forget the conversation, but not the compliments. Compliment their sense of humour, unique style, or interesting insights. Focus on qualities beyond physical appearance to demonstrate genuine appreciation and interest in their personality,” says Ms Sethi.

Master The Art Of Small Talk

Mr Baweja says, “Show genuine interest in another person’s life, asking open-ended questions about their hobbies, work, or recent experiences. This will establish rapport and create an engaging conversation.”

Pro Tip

Ms Sethi and Mr Baweja shares a pro tip saying, “If they lean in, face you directly, and maintain an open posture, they are likely interested in what you have to say and in getting to know you better.”

Dress Up Confident!

Mr Baweja shares that one should wear anything that makes you feel confident.