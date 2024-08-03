Friendship Day 2024: Navigating Challenges In Adult Friendships And When To Say 'Goodbye'

Friends are not connected to us by blood but that is where the uniqueness of the relationship lies - this is a special relationship you choose and nurture over the years. Close friends can be your support system, an important source of joy, just like family. Friendships can be forged at any age - be it in childhood or adulthood. However, like any adult relationship, as you grow older, friendships can face several challenges. On International Friendship Day 2024 - which is being celebrated on August 4 - Shivani Misri Sadhoo, a psychologist and relationship counsellor, shares her insights with Zee News Digital on navigating challenges in friendships, how to nurture the relationship and when to take a step back, and probably bid adieu.

Friendship Day 2024: Challenges Faced In Friendship As Adults

As adults, maintaining friendships can often be challenging because of busy schedules, career demands, and family responsibilities. "The balance between work and personal life mostly leaves little time for socialising, leading to feelings of isolation. Geographic distance, altering interests, and different life stages may create gaps in understanding and connection," says Shivani Misri Sadhoo.

Additionally, the emotional vulnerability needed for deep friendships can be daunting, making it harder to form new bonds and sustain old ones as you age, says Sadhoo. "Trust issues and past experiences might also hinder openness, causing misunderstandings and friction. Despite these challenges, investing in friendships is crucial for emotional support and well-being," the relationship counsellor adds.

Happy Friendship Day: How To Nurture And Preserve The Relationship

To preserve adult friendships, prioritise consistent communication, even if it's brief, says Sadhoo, adding, "Schedule consistent catch-ups, whether in person or virtually, to stay connected." It's important to be a good listener and display genuine interest in each other's lives.

As you get busy with family and career, it may not be possible to be as involved in each other's lives on a regular basis as you were in your adolescence or even your early 20s. "Be understanding of busy schedules and be flexible with plans," says Sadhoo.

It's important to show appreciation and gratitude for your friends and celebrate their successes. Sharing some more tips, Sadhoo says, "Provide support during difficult times and respect boundaries. Avoid letting conflicts fester; address issues calmly and with empathy. Keep a positive attitude and share fun experiences. Most importantly, remember that quality matters more than quantity, so cherish the time you spend together."

⁠When To Say ‘Goodbye’ In A Friendship

This is a difficult thing to do but sometimes, just like in a romantic relationship, one needs to accept that the friendship has run its course and it's time to move on. Sadhoo shares, "Knowing when to say goodbye in a friendship is the hardest part but sometimes necessary for personal growth and well-being. If a friendship repeatedly brings negativity, stress, or emotional exhaustion, it may be time to step away. This might happen when trust is broken, values clash, or one person feels undervalued or disrespected."

If the relationship no longer supports mutual growth or constantly drains energy without reciprocation, it may be best to part ways. "Letting go might be a difficult but empowering choice, allowing space for healing and new connections. It is important to remember that saying goodbye does not diminish the value of past experiences. Instead, it recognises that some relationships, such as some loves, have an expiry date. Ending a friendship could be an act of self-care and a step toward a healthier, more fulfilling life for both parties," Sadhoo signs off.