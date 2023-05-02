Is Arranged Marriage Still A Hit With Young Couples? Experts Explain

An arranged marriage might seem like an age-old concept, out of tune in modern times, but interestingly, in India, the concept continues to remain in vogue and in fact, very much in demand, say experts. A curated perfect profile that would be picked by your family for you after serious thought and consideration - the lure of this has not vanished, despite an increase in love marriages. Of course, the concept of arranged marriage has undergone a sea change. Today, it's not just the parents but the children who are tying the knot have a voice in choosing their partners. The parents are involved in the process of selecting prospective matches, but ultimately the decision lies with the boys and girls themselves.

Why Arranged Marriage Appeals To Youngsters

MatchMe co-founders Mishi Sood and Tania Sondhi share, "No matter where you come from, elders dishing life lessons at family dinners is a phenomenon no one escapes. Especially their interest in marriageable singles. Parents are as concerned about their kids settling down as ever. Many successful Millennials do not take their interest seriously as they are either busy travelling the world, swiping right and mingling with new people with a click of a button. They think the age-old rules would not apply to them because the world has changed too much till they reach a point where they feel they should be married and have no one they can seriously consider. At this point, the fence sitters, the commitment phobics, and the naysayers now all seem to gravitate towards one conclusion - the time to welcome a long-term relationship called marriage is here."

Long-Term Relationship: Change In Mindset

Research from many of the world’s top dating apps and websites has indicated changes in online dater's behaviour too. Rather than swiping right on any person based on physical and superficial attributes, users are increasingly exercising caution, moving slowly, and leading with their core values. "With this in mind they are open to the current arranged marriage process where even if the introduction is through families, they get ample time to know the other person and see their compatibility. Parents also now give time and space to their children without rushing them into a commitment. Whether it’s the girl’s parents or the boy’s, they are all of the same opinions that two people must understand each other before committing to marriage. This makes the arranged marriage process totally acceptable to the youngsters of today," share Mishi Sood and Tania Sondhi.

The importance of getting married is very much in the minds of today’s generation and moving on from that, letting their parents help them in the process is also a thought many embrace or in fact, prefer, say Mishi and Tania. They add, "Family background, lifestyle, and mindset are some things all want to be aligned on. Once tired of dating mindlessly, youngsters are turning to their parents to help them in this big decision of their lives and in fact feel assured of meeting more compatible people for marriage than they would on dating sites."