close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kanye West

Is Kanye West setting up Khloe Kardashian with Brad Pitt?

Also, after Pitt split from Angelina Jolie, Khole gushed on her website about how "handsome" he was.

Is Kanye West setting up Khloe Kardashian with Brad Pitt?

Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West is reportedly trying to set up his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian with Hollywood star Brad Pitt. He hosted Pitt at his Sunday Service, alongside Khloe, as well as her sisters Kim, Kendall and Kourtney, reports "mirror.co.uk".

Khloe has never hidden the fact that she has a crush on Pitt, and has revealed on live radio once that she would love to have sex with him on-air.

She told host Howard Stern: "Bring in Brad Pitt and I'll f*** him on air." Khloe had added that she thinks he is "really good looking."

Also, after Pitt split from Angelina Jolie, Khole gushed on her website about how "handsome" he was.

She wrote on her website: "I love him (but) I didn't like him when he was super young, like in 'Thelma & Louise'."

 

 

Tags:
Kanye WestKhloe KardashianBrad Pitt
Next
Story

Kate Hudson isn't in a rush to marry Danny Fujikawa

Must Watch

PT5M10S

5W1H: PM Modi receives wishes around the globe