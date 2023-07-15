'Love-Life Balance' And 'Open Casting': Emerging Dating Trends Of 2023 Among Youth

Online dating: The world of dating has witnessed a remarkable transformation in recent years, with each passing era bringing new trends and innovations. The dating landscape continues to evolve, offering exciting possibilities for those seeking love and companionship.

In an interview with Zee English, Saurabh Awasthi, founder of Meet7 shares the dating trends in 2023 with us.

Here are the dating trends that are set to rule the dating space in the year 2023:



Love-Life Balance: Prioritising Self-Care

In the fast-paced and demanding world of today, finding a balance between one's love life and personal well-being has become a crucial focus. People are becoming more mindful about maintaining their emotional, mental, and physical health while pursuing romantic relationships. This trend emphasises the importance of self-care, setting boundaries, and ensuring that one's love life complements their overall well-being.

Guard Railing: Navigating Emotional Boundaries

Guard railing has gained popularity as people become more conscious of their emotional well-being when dating. Set and communicate personal boundaries early in a relationship to ensure that both parties are on the same page in terms of emotional investment, commitment, and expectations. This trend promotes open and honest communication in order to build a strong foundation and avoid heartbreak or emotional turmoil.

Open Casting: Embracing Diverse Connections

Gone are the days of limiting oneself to traditional dating norms and rigid preferences. This approach involves being open-minded to different backgrounds, cultures, and experiences when exploring potential romantic partners. By expanding their horizons and stepping outside of their comfort zones, individuals can discover enriching relationships that challenge and broaden their perspectives.

Mindful Matchmaking: Quality over Quantity

In a time of endless options and swiping, the year 2023 sees a shift towards thoughtful matchmaking. By using cutting-edge algorithms and individualised methods to match people based on compatibility and shared interests, dating apps and platforms are placing an emphasis on quality rather than quantity. These platforms aim to promote meaningful connections and lessen the overwhelming nature of endless swiping by curating matches that are in line with users' values and preferences.

Empowering Women: The Rise of "Invite Only"

One trend that has gained traction is the empowering "Invite Only" feature. In this, men can only join through a referral code provided by a woman. This places the power of invitation squarely in the hands of women, giving them complete control over who enters their dating space. By requiring a referral, these apps create a network of trusted connections, significantly reducing the risk of encountering individuals with ill intentions.

By embracing these trends, individuals can embark on a journey of finding genuine love and companionship in a digital age.

“In 2023, the dating landscape will have evolved a lot. With trends like virtual dates and empowering features like 'Invite Only,' we're seeing a shift away from fake connections and toward more thoughtful matchmaking. It's time to rethink how we approach dating and prioritise meaningful connections over endless swiping.” - said Saurabh Awasthi, founder of Meet7, a unique, no-swipe dating app which promises meeting people over ‘swiping profiles’.