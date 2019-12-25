हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reach divorce settlement

"It's a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them," a source told.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reach divorce settlement

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have reportedly worked out the details regarding their divorce.

"It's a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them," a source told eonline.com.

"It was not a complicated divorce because of their pre-nup and it was all handled by attorneys. Their earnings were kept separate while they were married and that was helpful. They are both very much ready to move on and untangle whatever affairs were left to figure out. They are happy to close this chapter of their lives," added the source.

"The Hunger Games" actor filed for divorce in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage. Hemsworth cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

 

