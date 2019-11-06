Perrie Edwards hints she is engaged to beau

London: Singer Perrie Edwards has sparked speculation that a wedding could be on the cards after her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pointed out a hilarious blunder.

The singer took to Instagram Stories to praise her footballer beau after he was named Man Of The Match for scoring the winning goal in Liverpool's clash with Genk.

After Alex sent Perrie a message telling her that his surname was spelt incorrectly, the star playfully wrote that it would be easier to spell once it's her "second name", reports dailymail.co.uk.

In her first post, Perrie celebrated Alex's goal for Liverpool with a celebratory snap, along with the caption: "You to me are everything my Alex Oxlade-Chamberlaine OH BABY OH BABEHHH."

One of the star's followers was quick to point out that Alex's surname was spelt incorrectly, writing: "I love you and him but you should be able to spell his love, up them reds."

Perrie took the blunder in good humour, writing: "F**k sakes! My bad. Thank you."

Alex himself couldn't resist poking fun at his girlfriend, posting her photo with the caption: "@perrieedwards spell my name right at least will ya."

Perrie then shared a snap of a message from Alex poking fun at the mistake, reading: "Also I cannot believe you spelt my name wrong on your story," which she captioned: "I hate myself."

It was Perrie's next post that sparked the speculation that an engagement could be on the horizon, as she wrote: "It'll be way easier to spell when it's my second name and I have to write it all the time."

Perrie was previously engaged to One Direction singer Zayn Malik, but they split in 2015 after three years together.