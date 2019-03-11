Pete Davidson opens up about the relationship with Kate Beckinsale

Washington: American comedian Pete Davidson finally opened up about his romance with actor Kate Beckinsale on Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) Weekend Update. The comedian also spoke about the 20-year age gap between the duo and said that it doesn’t bother them, reported People.

The 25-year-old comedian addressed his budding romance with the 45-year actor for the first time on SNL’s weekend episode. During the end of Davidson’s appearance, comedian Colin Jost asked if his co-star had any new life developments, “like a new girlfriend.” Davidson initially appeared a little reluctant but soon opened up about Beckinsale.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this,” replied Davidson. Davidson then hilariously listed famous men, most of whom have been in romantic relationships with women at least 20 years younger than them.

“So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, and whoever the president of France is [Emmanuel Macron, who is 24 years younger than his wife]. Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump,” Davidson said.

He was referring to male celebrities whose wives and girlfriends, past or present, have been younger than them by 10 to 40 years. Davidson and Beckinsale first sparked romance rumours in January, when they were seen getting cosy at a Golden Globes after-party. The duo has been spotted holding hands in public twice in the following week.

On March 3, they were photographed locking lips at a New York Rangers game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. While Beckinsale has not commented directly on her relationship with Davidson yet, she has indirectly addressed remarks about the romance on social media.

Their relationship comes a few months after Davidson and singer Ariana Grande broke up and called off their brief engagement. Beckinsale was previously linked to comedian Matt Rife in 2017, and two dated for a year.

Rife recently commented on Beckinsale’s new relationship, jokingly telling TMZ his advice for Davidson: “Man to man? Run.”He added, “Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy. I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship. I wish them both the best. I hope they’re happy. I don’t really have any solid advice, just be careful.”