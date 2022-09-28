Planning to GIFT something special to your wife this Durga Puja? Check THIS out

Durga Puja is said to be the arrival of Durga Maa to her matrilineal home from the mighty Kailash parvat for 5-days. The celebrations are visible throughout the country with beautiful pandals, tasty food, stylish outfits and lots of dancing. This is a period of reset for everyone, to move away from the mundane life to an exciting 5 day holiday. Thus, gifting is an essential part of Durga Puja because how else would you remember these moments and gifts hold testimony to the relationship we share with that person.

Let us find out what are the top 5 gifts you can actually give to your wife this Durga Pujo.

1. Silk Sarees

Being a loving and caring husband, you are sure to know the woes your wife undergoes every time getting ready for an occasion. Well, look no further because a saree can never go wrong and on top of that a silk saree is just perfect! Traditionally Bengali women wear the Garad saree popularly called Lal-par due to its typical red and white or off-white combination. But women are now donning new and trendier sarees like wearing Kasavu saree, the white and gold saree combination worn by women in Kerala to Sindoor Utsav festivities. Gifting silk sarees is the best idea that your wife would definitely appreciate.

2. Jewellery

When has a string of pearls or a pair of diamond studs gone wrong when gifting them to a woman? So loosen your pockets and get a beautiful set of jewellery for your gorgeous wife. Make sure to make it even grander with your gesture because it's all about the efforts. Durga Puja is an ideal time for jewellery shopping and an ultimate occasion for flaunting this gift from your husband ladies.

3. Staycation/ Weekend trip

After the 5 long days of dancing, eating and celebrations a short trip or a staycation is the best choice to rejuvenate. Durga Puja festivities can make your lady love a little dazed and reluctant on joining back the mundane life. A staycation is a smarter choice to make when considering a comfortable time with your better half. On such a holiday there is no set agenda to be followed and you are free to live the sweet-sweet life.

4. Gadgets

With 5G coming into play just after Vijaydashmi, it will be a wise decision to get your wife some cool mobile phone accessories like earpods, Bluetooth speaker, iPad, voice assistant (Alexa/google), kitchen appliances (air fryer- for those fancy meals), power bank and smartwatch. Due to the huge offers on electronics buying such products during festivals has become a tradition now with more and more people gifting them to their loved ones. Now gifting these gadgets to your wife might be a great idea because you know very well there is always room for more!

5. Self-care hampers

Self-care has grown to become the top choice for everyone in need of some peace and who better to have that peace than your ever-so-beautiful and always-busy wife. Assemble a few items of your wife's liking and pack them into a hamper, it can include- Sheet masks, facial serums, night cream, eye masks, hair accessories, hair masks, body wash/scrubs/lotions, scented candles, aromatic essential oils and some personalised items. Durga Puja is the ideal occasion for some after-festivities self-care. Your wife is sure to love you more post this.

Thinking about what to gift is a taxing job but giving a gift to your amazing wife is even more challenging. Here's hoping this list will give you a few more options to choose from. Also, if you plan carefully you might be able to gift all these 5 items day-wise on Durga Puja i.e. from Akal Bodhan to Vijaydashmi/ Sindoor Utsav.

Wishing everyone a Happy Durga Puja!