हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra guffaws as she poses with 'funniest guy' Nick Jonas in this pic-See inside

Check out the pic

Priyanka Chopra guffaws as she poses with &#039;funniest guy&#039; Nick Jonas in this pic-See inside

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her dashing husband Nick Jonas skipped the Oscars red carpets but they stole the thunder at Vanity Fair Oscar after-party on Monday. Priyanka donned a black gown for the grand evening while Nick looked dapper in a navy blue suit.

The couple guffawed and giggled as they posed for the paps gathered outside the venue. 

PeeCee also shared a picture on Instagram with her hubby and captioned it, "Funniest guy I know."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Funniest guy I know. 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Needless to say PeeCee and Nick look like the happiest couple in the world and gave us major couple goals!

Priyanka and Nick are one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood as well as Hollywood.

They hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi which was attended by various high profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soon after, they hosted their second reception in Mumbai which saw all of Pee Cee's Bollywood friends.

More recently, the couple hosted their third wedding reception in North Carolina at Jonas' family restaurant. The event was a family affair and was hosted by Nick's parents, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen playing a supporting role in 'Isn't it Romantic'. Coming to her Bollywood projects, the actress will be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. 

Pee Cee plays the role of Aditi Chaudhary who is the mother of motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary.  Zaira plays Priyanka's daughter in the film and it will be interesting to see the two actresses share screen space for the first time.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick Jonasoscars after partyVanity Fair
Next
Story

Malaika Arora confesses her feelings for Arjun Kapoor says, I like him this way or that way

Must Watch

PT1M33S

Morning Breaking: PM Modi to hold election rally Rajasthan's Churu

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close