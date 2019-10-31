Selena Gomez denies reconciliation rumours after being spotted with ex Samuel Krost

Washington: Singer Selena Gomez recently shut down all speculations of reconciliation after she was captured with ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost. The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to shut down any theories pertaining to her relationship status and confirmed that she is waiting for the perfect timing.

"I'm not dating anyone," she wrote. "I've been single for two years. I'm on God's timing, not mine."

The 27-year-old singer has been open about her relationship status as of late, and she recently revealed that she's in a great place and ready for love when love is ready for her, reported E! News." It's also more beautiful for me because I know exactly where I was when I wrote it and how I felt," Selena shared with Ryan Seacrest about her new music. "Absolutely not. That wouldn't have happened. It took me a long time to get through it. But, now it's fun! I'm smiling! It's so great," she added.

Currently, the singer is busy promoting her new music in New York but stopped her busy schedule to grab a bit to eat with her ex Krost.