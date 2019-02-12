हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl give major relationship goals in this video-Watch

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl give major relationship goals in this video-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who is head over heels in love with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, never fails to treat her fans with their cutesy pictures and videos.

Sushmita took to social media to post an adorable video with her beau Rohman. She captioned it, " I got your back” #thatfeeling @rohmanshawl  walking with you is like gliding, 7 inch heels notwithstanding I love you jaan!!! Nice capture jktt @aaradhikachopra #sharing #us #igotyou #mmuuuuah."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The two have often been seen hanging out with each and spotted at various filmy parties.

The actress enjoys a massive fan base is quite a lover of social media platforms. She is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.

Sushmita SenRohman ShawlAlisahRenee
