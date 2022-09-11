Sweat it out: 5 Reasons why couples who workout together stay together

Your body produces endorphin-related compounds when you exercise. These endorphins interact with the brain's pain-relieving receptors to lessen your experience of discomfort. Similar to morphine, endorphins cause a good feeling to arise in the body.

Having a workout partner is a great tool for many people to stay accountable and motivated in achieving their fitness objectives. Therefore, it makes sense that there has been an increase in couples seeking to become each other's, fitness partners.

Growing evidence suggests that couples that work out together stay together. Exercising with a partner can:

1. It increases your emotional bond with each other

A tool for communication is body language. You mirror each other's body language and nonverbal cues when exercising, which makes you feel more emotionally attuned to one another.

2. Improve the efficiency of your workouts

A tool for communication is body language. You mirror each other's body language and nonverbal cues when exercising, which makes you feel more emotionally attuned to one another.

3. Make your partner fall in love with you

Exercise causes physiological arousal symptoms including sweaty hands, a beating heart, and shortness of breath. These symptoms resemble the excitement of romantic attraction in many ways.

4. More Accountability

You may find that when your favourite gym partner holds you accountable, you're less likely to skip a scheduled workout. It is simpler to reach fitness goals when spouses are concerned about their own and their partner's fitness.

5. Increase your happiness with your relationship

Exercise is an exceptional example of the kind of stimulating activity that might have these positive effects. Romantic attraction is fueled by physiological arousal, not novelty or difficulty of the activity. The quality of your romantic relationship can be improved by having a date night at the gym, setting a joint fitness goal, going for frequent runs, ballroom dancing, or other activities.

Also Read: From fake muscles to fake protein powder: How to identify fake whey protein powders?

In conclusion, fitness can be about you or you and your partner. Share this part of your lives, whether frequently or occasionally, and see how it might offer your relationship a new dimension and life.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)