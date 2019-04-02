हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
There is so much kindness and love: Anna Faris on her relationship with Chris Pratt

Los Angeles: Actor Anna Faris says she and her former husband Chris Pratt still share "kindness and love''.

The former couple, who have a six-year-old son Jack together, have remained amicable since their 2017 split, reported Contactmusic. 

''We are so good and respectful towards each other. And I think that there is so much kindness and love," Faris said on "Divorce Sucks!" podcast.

''It is very difficult to be completely separate from somebody you have spent so much emotional investment with. I had two 10-year relationships back to back so how do you emotionally leave that person behind?'' she added.

Faris had earlier said that she had given her a ''heads up'' to Pratt before he proposed to Katherine Schwarzenegger earlier this year. 

 

