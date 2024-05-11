Tips To Restore Your Inner Harmony When You Feel Broken Inside

“Feeling “broken” or “hopeless” are powerful negative feelings that can impact your mental and physical well-being and drain your energy to get through the day. To live with greater joy and purpose, it is essential first to acknowledge these negative feelings and then navigate them by building emotional and mental resilience.

It is imperative to lead a life steeped in well-being for your body, mind, spirit, community, and the planet. Adopting healthy habits and well-being practices contributes immensely towards restoring your inner harmony so you can be your best version and live with greater health and joy. Prakriti Poddar, a Seattle-based well-being expert and Global Head of mental Health at the Roundglass Living app shared some simple habits and practices here that can be incorporated into your daily routine:

Focus on your breath

If I could only recommend one habit for curbing stress, it would be breathing exercises. They are a crucial aspect of wellbeing, and we have developed numerous classes and curated content dedicated to breathwork on the Living App. Certain breathing patterns act like a tranquilizer for the nervous system, halting the stress response in its tracks. When you are struggling with negative feelings try the 4-7-8 breathwork technique:

Breathe in for four seconds ---> Hold that breath for seven seconds ---> Exhale slowly as you count to eight ---> Repeat as many times as you need to and feel the stress melting away.

Mindfulness and Meditation

Practicing meditation and mindfulness makes your mind clearer, calmer, and sharper. Multiple studies have now established that regular meditation practice can alleviate stress, reduce anxiety, help you sleep better as well give you the necessary ‘me’ time.

Sleep

Getting good quality sleep helps reduce stress levels while boosting overall feeling of wellness. Try to develop a consistent sleep routine that limits screens before bedtime and includes a short meditation, relaxing sleep music, or a sleep story.

Eat healthy

I also can’t stress enough the importance of a healthy diet in maintaining good mental health. To boost mental well-being, include foods rich in brain-healthy fats and fortifying nutrients like iron and calcium.

Prioritize self-care

Self-care is not an indulgence but a fundamental pillar that supports overall wellness. Take care of your mind and body by eating healthy, sleeping well, exercising daily, taking regular breaks from work, pursuing your interests, and cultivating social connections.

Practice gratitude

Recognizing and valuing the gifts [of life] you receive, along with acknowledging your blessings, fosters a potent sense of positivity and offers numerous health benefits like stronger immune function. Embrace gratitude openly in your words, actions, and expressions.

It is equally important to acknowledge that true and lasting happiness and inner harmony are not derived from external circumstances but need to be cultivated from within. Only then will your outer circumstances begin to reflect your inner state of well-being.