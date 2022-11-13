World Kindness Day: 5 signs you are kinder than you know

World Kindness Day 2022: The World Kindness Movement established World Kindness Day in 1998 as an international holiday to encourage kindness. It is celebrated every year on November 13th. On this World Kindness Day, we have the chance to think about one of the most significant and universal human values. Try to spread awareness of and encourage this essential trait that unites people of all backgrounds on this day recognizing the positive impact of both major and small acts of kindness.

Let's read up on how you can be kinder and what the signs that show you are kinder than you realise.

1. Random acts of kindness

Random acts of kindness are the most effortless way of showing compassion and kindness. An example of this is complimenting someone at work for the dress they are wearing or the colour of their tie. This may seem strange to some and uncomfortable too but once you begin this becomes part of your personality.

2. Saying 'Thank you'

Simply acknowledging the daily activities that others do for us is worth saying thank you. The very act of being vocal about your gratitude makes it a tangible act. Just like gratitude journals are written you can express the same during, for example, someone serving you at a restaurant or getting down from a cab ride.

3. Offering help to others

Now we are taught to help the elderly or to guide a person who is visually impaired to cross the road but do you know active listening can solve more problems including world peace?

When you sit and listen to someone unhappy or anxious, they feel 'seen' and their feelings recognized which solves half the problem because sometimes the issue is bigger when we keep it to ourselves but the moment we share the burden feels lighter and the problem seems easier to tackle.

4. Understand your true emotions

Lashing out in anger at the present problem ay not solve the purpose, rather sit down and recognize what is the real issue and tackle that. Kindness is shared and so it should come out of the recognition of one's and others (at least that of our friends and family).

5. Self-care

Kindness is the way forward and inwards. Showing compassion to others has been promoted all throughout but self-care and kindness for yourself are difficult for many. Acts of self-care that encourage emotional maturity enable healthier mental health and promote overall well-being.

Benefits of showing kindness

- Makes you feel better about yourself

- Being kind on a regular basis helps relieves stress

- Improves compassion

- Kind acts can start a chain effect

Also Read: World Kindness Day 2022: Date, theme, history and significance

(Disclaimer: This information is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)