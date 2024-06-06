Boeing's Crew Flight Test mission has finally been launched after multiple delays. The Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has scripted history again as she onboarded Boeing's Starliner crew flight along with Butch Wilmore. Notably, this is Sunita William's third space mission. Boeing's Crew Flight was successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Mission Details

The Boeing's Crew Flight Test mission is expected to last about a week. It aims to test the Starliner spacecraft comprehensively. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will evaluate the spacecraft's performance, including manual control during the journey to the International Space Station (ISS). They will also conduct tests to determine if Starliner can serve as a safe haven during emergencies on the ISS. The mission will conclude with Starliner re-entering the atmosphere and landing with the assistance of parachutes and airbags in the western United States.

Previous Delays and Issues

The launch had faced several delays. The most recent attempt was halted just minutes before liftoff due to a faulty power supply, which has since been replaced. Another delay occurred on May 6 because of a valve issue on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. Despite being prepared for both occasions, Wilmore and Williams had to return to quarantine after the scrubs.