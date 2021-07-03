International Plastic Bag Free Day 2021: Know history and significance here

New Delhi: July 3 marks International Plastic Bag Free Day when the world reminds itself of the importance to reduce the usage of plastic in everyday life. Every year, this day is observed to create awareness about the threat caused by plastic pollution to the natural environment, be it land or marine life.

History of International Plastic Bag Free Day:

The campaign by Zero Waste Europe’s Bag Free World became a global initiative and July 3 was chosen as the day to encourage the use of eco-friendly products including paper and cloth bags and avoid the usage of single-use plastic bags.

People around the world celebrate the day by organizing beach clean campaigns, making resolutions to go plastic-free and spread awareness about the hazards of plastic pollution.

Closer to home, in India, the Sikkim government had passed the country’s first plastic-bag ban in 1998. India passed the first plastic-waste management law in September 1999 with the aim to restrict the use of plastic carry bags (thickness 20 µm or less). Despite several bans introduced since then, the situation remains grim across the country.

Reality check:

As per United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) report, 5 trillion single-use plastic bags are used globally every year. The world produces 300 million tonnes of plastic waste every year which is equivalent to the weight of the entire human population. The report also warns that our oceans could contain more plastic than fish by 2050.

It’s time to ‘Go Green’ and make environment- friendly choices if we want a pollution-free world for the next generation.

