ISRO launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 other US satellites from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47, carrying Cartosat-3 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The launch took place at 9.28 am.

The PSLV-C47 launched Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into the Sun-synchronous orbit. Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability.

Live TV

The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. PSLV-C47 will also carry 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States (US) as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

The ISRO had on November 25 posted pictures on Twitter of PSLV-C47 mapping its journey from the vehicle assembly building towards the launch pad. "Journey of PSLV-C47 from Vehicle Assembly Building towards the launch pad. Launch scheduled on Nov 27, 2019," ISRO had tweeted.

On November 21, ISRO had informed that the launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3, which was scheduled for November 25 at 9.28 am, was tentatively rescheduled for November 27.

ISRO had opened the online registration for witnessing the launch of PSLV-C47/CARTOSAT-3 from the launch view gallery at the space centre on November 20.

PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). ISRO has said, this would be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.