close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chandrayaan 2

From pole to pole, 2 expeditions, 110 years apart: ISRO's epic tweet ahead of Chandrayaan 2

India's second lunar sojourn will reach moon's south polar region in two months and brave average temperatures of -157 degrees Celcius to -121 degrees Celcius. 

From pole to pole, 2 expeditions, 110 years apart: ISRO&#039;s epic tweet ahead of Chandrayaan 2

Ahead of Chandrayaan 2's launch in July, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a tweet remembering mankind's first journey to earth's South Pole in 1909 to the upcoming sojourn to moon's south polar region.

Sharing an image, ISRO writes, “From pole to pole. 2 expeditions. 110 years apart. As Chandrayaan 2 prepares to explore the mysteries of the Moon south polar region in 2019, we pay tribute to the Nimrod Expedition – Ernest Shackleton's mission to explore the Earth's South Pole in 1909.”

Led by British polar explorer Shackleton, the 16-member Nimrod Expedition was the first expedition to the Antarctic to explore the previously unchartered territory and conduct a range of geographical and scientific experiments. The 10-month-long journey was the longest southern polar journey at the time with the crew braving average temperatures of -60 degrees Celcius to -10 degrees Celcius. The mission had a timespan of nine days.

Comparing it with Chandrayaan 2 expedition, ISRO writes that India's second lunar sojourn will reach moon's south polar region in two months and brave average temperatures of -157 degrees Celcius to -121 degrees Celcius. The mission has a timespan of 14 days.

Chandrayaan-2 will be launched on July 15 and is touted to be the Indian space agency's most complex mission to date. The nearly Rs 1,000 crore mission will witness landing on the moon near the South Pole on September 6 or 7 on uncharted territory. The spacecraft, with a mass of 3.8 tonne, has three modules -- Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan). Chandrayaan will carry 13 Indian payloads (8 on orbiter, 3 on lander and 2 on rover) and one passive experiment from NASA.

Tags:
Chandrayaan 2ISRONimrod Expedition
Next
Story

Moon’s crust hides clues to history of Sun and life: NASA

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Deshhit: Know the universities in which anti-national slogans were raised?