Cartosat-3

Launch of Cartosat-3, 13 nanosatellites rescheduled to November 27: ISRO

The launch of cartography satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into sun-synchronous orbit has been rescheduled, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday. According to the ISRO, the launch has been rescheduled from November 25, 2019, at 9.28 am to November 27, 2019, at 9.28 am from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.

Launch of Cartosat-3, 13 nanosatellites rescheduled to November 27: ISRO

According to the Indian space agency, its rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-XL variant (PSLV-XL) will put into orbit Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites. This will be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. It is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.

According to ISRO, the 13 nanosatellites from the US is a part of the commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the new company that was set up recently under the Department of Space.

