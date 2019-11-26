Launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 on Wednesday, ISRO begins countdown

The countdown for the launch of India`s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47, mission commenced on Tuesday morning. The launch is scheduled for Wednesday (November 27) at 9.28 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, subject to weather conditions.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to microblogging site Twitter saying, "26 hours countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 mission commenced today at 0728 Hrs (IST) from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is scheduled at 0928 Hrs IST on November 27, 2019. Updates will continue..."

Live TV

The ISRO had on Monday posted pictures on Twitter of PSLV-C47 mapping its journey from the vehicle assembly building towards the launch pad. "Journey of PSLV-C47 from Vehicle Assembly Building towards the launch pad. Launch scheduled on Nov 27, 2019," ISRO had tweeted.

#ISRO #PSLV #Cartosat3

26 hours countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 mission commenced today at 0728 Hrs (IST) from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

Launch is scheduled at 0928 Hrs IST on November 27, 2019 Updates will continue... pic.twitter.com/2Gva0CSy5U — ISRO (@isro) November 26, 2019

On November 21, ISRO had informed that the launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 which was scheduled for November 25 at 0928 hours, has been tentatively rescheduled for November 27.

ISRO will launch the Cartosat-3 and 13 Nanosatellites of the US on the November 27 from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into the Sun-synchronous orbit.Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability.

The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. PSLV-C47 will also carry 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America (USA) as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

ISRO had opened the online registration for witnessing the launch of PSLV-C47/CARTOSAT-3 from the launch view gallery at the space centre on November 20.

PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). ISRO has said, this would be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.