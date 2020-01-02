हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DRDO

PM Modi launches 5 DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories in Bengaluru

At the event, the Prime Minister unveiled a plaque and also addressed the scientists.

PM Modi launches 5 DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched five Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Young Scientists Laboratories here on Thursday.

This will boost indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector.

During the event, the Prime Minister unveiled a plaque and also addressed the scientists.

The event was organised by the Aeronautical Development Establishment, DRDO in which the organisation also showcased some of its innovative products to the Prime Minister at an exhibition.

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy was also present on the occasion.

DRDOPrime Minister Narendra ModiIndian scientists
