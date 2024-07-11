Indian-born NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has sent her message from the Boeing Starliner spacecraft amid its extended stay in space. Williams shared her thoughts on the return mission during a live news conference from the International Space Station (ISS). She is quite optimistic about the spacecraft’s performance. Read all about this mission in 7 Points.

1. Mission Overview:

Indian-born NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore were sent to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Boeing Starliner spacecraft on June 5. The mission aims to certify the spacecraft for crew transport.

2. Extended Stay in Space:

The return mission for Williams and Wilmore has been postponed due to technical issues, including thruster malfunctions and helium leaks, extending their stay by 45 to 90 days.

3. Sunita William's Message To The World:

During a live news conference from the ISS, Sunita Williams expressed confidence in the Starliner’s performance, stating, "I have a real good feeling in my heart that this spacecraft will bring us home, no problem."

4. Technical Challenges:

The Starliner mission has faced several setbacks, including over four launch delays in May and June, and five out of 28 maneuvering thrusters malfunctioning after docking with the ISS.

5. Critical Helium Leak:

A faulty propellant valve caused a helium leak, which has been a significant issue for the spacecraft. NASA and Boeing are conducting ongoing investigations and thruster tests on Earth to resolve this.

6. What Did Butch Wilmore Say?

Butch Wilmore emphasized the crew's dedication to thoroughly testing the spacecraft, stating, "Failure is not an option," and highlighting their commitment to ensuring the Starliner’s success.

7. Return Timeline:

Although a precise return date hasn't been set, NASA officials have indicated a potential return in late July, depending on the resolution of the technical issues.