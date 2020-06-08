World Oceans Day 2020: History, significance and theme for this year

Today (June 8) is celebrated as World Oceans Day across the world to remind the people about the importance of the role played by oceans in the lives of human beings.

The day is celebrated by United Nations to highlight the role of the oceans in everyday life and inspires action to protect the ocean and sustainably use marine resources.

World Oceans Day History

As per the United Nations website, World Oceans Day is celebrated every year on June 8 across the world. The day was first celebrated in 1992 following the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, held in Rio de Janeiro.

In 2008, it was decided by the United Nations General Assembly that as of June 8, 2009, the day will be celebrated as “World Oceans Day” by the UN.

World Oceans Day 2020 Significance

The rate by which human beings are polluting oceans across the globe through their mindless actions is alarming. Plastic waste, decreasing levels of water, impurities in water, and others, are causing massive harm to the oceans and it is high time that we take serious actions to conserve our oceans. On World Ocean Day, people come together and discuss the innovative ways to save oceans for us and for our future generations.

World Oceans Day 2020 Theme

The theme for World Ocean Day 2020 is 'Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean'. On this day, events, seminars, rallies, etc are held by the people to raise awareness about oceans. This year's celebrations will be held online due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.