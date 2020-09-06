Asteroid twice the size of Pyramid of Giza to fly past Earth on September 6, but here's the good news

World's premier space agency NASA has said that an asteroid, twice as big as famous Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, would cross Earth's orbit on Sunday (September 6). The diameter of the asteroid named 465824 (2010 FR) is expected to be between 120 m and 270 m.

According to NASA's Centre for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), although the asteroid is of considerable size it won't hit the Earth's surface. In a twitter post, Nasa's Asteroid Watch said that "asteroid 2010 FR...has zero chance of hitting Earth".

"Our Planetary Defense experts are not worried about asteroid 2010 FR and you shouldn't be either because it has zero chance of hitting Earth. It will safely pass by our planet on Sept. 6 more than 4.6 million miles away-that's more than 19 times the distance of our Moon!," the tweet read.

NASA has classified asteroid 465824 (2010 FR) as an Apollo asteroid because it will cross the Earth's orbit. It is learnt that the astroid will move towards earth at a speed of 31,400mph.

This asteroid was first spotted on March 18, 2010 by the Catalina Sky Survey (CSS) and NASA's CNEOS has been tracking the celestial body since then.

Notably, small fragments of asteroids and comets called meteoroids hit Earth's atmosphere on a regular basis, resulting in "bright meteor events".