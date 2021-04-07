हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NASA Rover

Did Mars rover capture a rainbow on the red planet, here's what NASA has to say

This picture sparked a debate among netizens and many of them took to Twitter to find out the truth behind this image.

Did Mars rover capture a rainbow on the red planet, here&#039;s what NASA has to say
Picture credit: NASA

A photograph released by National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) perseverance rover caught people’s attention when a rainbow like arc appeared in the background of the picture.

This picture sparked a debate among netizens and many of them took to Twitter to find out the truth behind this image. NASA cleared all doubts by sharing the photograph with the rainbow along with a detailed explanation.

NASA said, “Many have asked: Is that a rainbow on Mars? No. Rainbows aren't possible here. Rainbows are created by light reflected off of round water droplets, but there isn't enough water here to condense, and it’s too cold for liquid water in the atmosphere. This arc is a lens flare.”

 

A user further asked if what appeared in the image was not a rainbow, then how did it appear. The Twitter account of the NASA perseverance rover replied explaining that it was due to a lens flare.

“This is a lens flare. I have sunshades on my front Hazcams, which were considered mission-critical (I need them for driving forward & I'm usually driving forward). Sunshades weren’t considered essential on my back Hazcams, so you can see scattered light artifacts in their images,” the Perseverance rover said.

