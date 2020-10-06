First time in India! Artificial Intelligence to be used in gastroenterology and endoscopy

The AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad and Satisfai Health in Canada has announced a collaboration to transform Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The partnership gives both the groups an opportunity to accelerate the development of Satisfai’s innovative suite of AI solutions across the spectrum and to establish Satisfai Health and AIG Hospitals as global leaders in this space.

Satisfai Health Inc. (the “Company” or “Satisfai Health”), a leading medical company providing artificial intelligence solutions in the field of Gastroenterology, has signed a data licensing and partnership agreement with AIG Hospitals, one of the leading hospitals in India, and the largest centre in Asia for therapeutic endoscopy, to help drive Satisfai’s mission to be the global leader in providing AI solutions in Gastroenterology and GI Endoscopy.

This is for the first time in India that Artificial Intelligence will be used in gastroenterology and endoscopy.

Satisfai Health has already achieved notable success in this domain as a founding member of the ai-gi joint venture, through its licence and co-development agreement with Olympus Corporation of the Americas in relation to applying artificial intelligence solutions to help practitioners better diagnose colon polyps during screening for colorectal cancer.

Satisfai Health has continued to extend its reach in terms of developing AI tools in Gastroenterology towards clinical applicability and commercialization using its extensive networks for data procurement, curation, annotation, and advocacy via the global clinical leaders working with Satisfai.

AIG Hospitals is at the forefront of Gastroenterology in India, across Asia, and globally, having been enrolled as a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network since 2019. The hospital group has been keen to collaborate with a leading medical AI group to harness the power of the huge volume of high-quality data now being procured by AIG Hospitals--- where up to 500 endoscopic procedures are now completed daily.

“We are now very well established in the rapidly growing field as the leaders of Artificial Intelligence in Gastroenterology, with some critical milestones now achieved for our Company, both academically and commercially”, said Dr Michael Byrne, CEO and founder of Satisfai Health.

“A key strategic evolution for Satisfai is the opportunity to partner with truly world-renowned groups such as AIG Hospitals. This partnership will dramatically increase our data pipeline and access to very high quality endoscopic and clinical data for our work in AI applications. This Agreement solidifies our collaboration with the clinical innovators and thought-leaders at AIG, including Dr Nageshwar Reddy and Dr Rakesh Kalapala," Byrne added.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Satisfai Health in the field of AI in Gastroenterology”, said Dr Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals. “We are always at the forefront of developing and contributing to innovations in the field of GI Endoscopy, and I am sure AI in GI will take a big leap forward in the near future,” Reddy added.

“I am excited to be a part of this great collaborative work with Satisfai Health”, said Dr Rakesh Kalapala, Director of Endoscopy at AIG. “We at AIG Hospitals thrive constantly for innovation and technology development in GI Endoscopy. I look forward to a productive association and to quickly develop standard algorithms using Artificial Intelligence," Kalapala added.

“AI solutions in gastroenterology are fast becoming a reality," said Dr Doug Rex, a global leader in endoscopy. “Satisfai is the leader at the cutting edge in this space, and this partnership and collaboration with a group I know well---AIG hospitals---can only serve to bring such solutions to our patients sooner. The quality and volume of clinical and endoscopic data generated at AIG is highly impressive," added Rex.

Canadian High Commissioner to India, Nadir Patel said, “Canada welcomes this new partnership between Satisfai Health Inc. and AIG Hospitals Group in India; a great example of a successful Canadian company advancing and accelerating the development of new AI solutions for early detection and diagnosis of GI cancers, potentially saving lives in Canada, India, and abroad.”