Sixth mass extinction of vertebrates accelerating, poses serious environmental threat

New Delhi: Scientists have expressed serious concerns over the sixth mass extinction of critically endangered vertebrate animal species on Earth, stating that this can pose serious environmental threat.

The analysis, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, reported that the sixth mass extinction is human caused and accelerating.

The extinctions of these species have severe implications in the society leading to degradation of ecosystem.

The report further stated that are 515 species which estimates for 1.7% of the evaluated vertebrates, are on the brink. “Around 94 percent of the populations of 77 mammal and bird species on the brink have been lost in the last century,” the journal reads.

The study further found that the sixth mass extinction, caused by human action is likely accelerating for several reasons.

The species which are almost on the brink will likely become extinct soon.

The study also emphasised that human pressures on the biosphere is growing too fast. The study compared it with the Covid-19 pandemic, linking it to wildlife trade.

Scientists say that the need of the hour is to take instant worldwide actions to save wild species otherwise our environment and human life, both will continue to reel under serious threat.