हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpaceX's Starlink

SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project due to inclement weather

Another 30,000 satellites are set to be put into orbits with altitudes from 328 to 580 kilometres. SpaceX estimated the cost of the project at USD 10 billion.

SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project due to inclement weather

Florida: The launch of next batch of satellites of SpaceX`s Starlink project was postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. According to SpaceX, the next launch could take place on Tuesday, September 1 from NASA`s Kennedy Space Center.

"Standing down from today`s launch of Starlink due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. Next launch opportunity is Tuesday, September 1 at 9:29 a.m. EDT, pending Range acceptance," SpaceX tweeted.

Starlink is the next-generation satellite network capable of providing Earth`s inhabitants with broadband internet access, Sputnik reported. The project`s implementation began in February 2018.

In total, it plans to launch about 12,000 satellites.

Another 30,000 satellites are set to be put into orbits with altitudes from 328 to 580 kilometres. SpaceX estimated the cost of the project at USD 10 billion.

Tags:
SpaceX's StarlinkSpaceXrocket launch
Next
Story

Asteroid over 22 metres in diameter to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA
  • 36,21,245Confirmed
  • 64,469Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M33S

Terrorist attack in Baramulla