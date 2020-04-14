हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Depression

Scientists find structural protein for diagnosis, treatment of depression

The research was published in the Journal of Neuroscience. 

Scientists find structural protein for diagnosis, treatment of depression
Representational image

Washington DC: A structural protein has been zeroed on by scientists as a new target for the diagnosis and treatment of depression, suggests a recent study.

The research was published in the Journal of Neuroscience. 

The protein tubulin provides structure to cells and assists in many cellular processes, but it also plays a role in depression. A modified form of tubulin anchors the protein Gas to lipid rafts, fatty structures floating in the cell membrane. 

In depressed people, Gas gets stuck in lipid rafts and cannot trigger the production of cAMP, a molecule necessary for quick messaging in the brain. 

Imaging studies have shown that people with depression have less cAMP in their brains, which is remedied after successful treatment.

Other studies examined the amount of modified tubulin in the brains from people who were not depressed as well as those from people with depression who died by suicide and by other causes. All brains contained the same amount of modified tubulin, but the brains of people with depression had less modified tubulin in the lipid rafts.

This could allow more tubulin to trap Gas in the lipid rafts, preventing cAMP production. Tubulin could provide a diagnostic marker of depression and a target of antidepressant treatment.

Tags:
DepressionStructural ProteinJournal of Neuroscience
Next
Story

WHO launches global 'SOLIDARITY' project to find treatment for COVID-19 coronavirus
Corona Meter
  • 10363Confirmed
  • 1036Discharged
  • 339Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M

RSS launches its 'Utkarsh' app for people caught in crisis in lockdown, 150 workers are giving service