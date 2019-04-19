Formed prior to the 1962 elections, Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Shajahanpur Parliamentary constituency comprises of six Vidhan Sabha segments namely, Dadraul, Jalalabad, Katra, Powayan, Shahjahanpur and Tilhar.

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across nine states.

In UP, polling will take place in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies which are-- Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Krishna Raj of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had defeated Umed Singh Kashyap of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by a margin of 235,529 votes.

While the BJP stalwart bagged 5,25,132 votes (46.45 %), Kashyap had won a total of 2,89,603 votes (25.6 %).

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's Mithlesh Kumar and Chetram of Congress finished with 2,42,913 votes and 27,011, respectively.

As far as 2009 Lok Sabha polls are concerned, Mithlesh of Samajwadi Party (2,57,030 votes) had won from this constituency by defeating Sunita Singh (1,86,453 votes) of BSP by a margin of 7,05,77 votes.

For 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has given the ticket to Arun Sagar, Congress has fielded Brahma Swarup Sagar while Amar Chandra Jauhar will contest from BSP.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections and the results will be declared on May 23.