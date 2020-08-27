Sikkim directs employees of government educational institutions to attend duty from September 1

The Sikkim Education Department on Thursday directed all heads, faculty members, support staff and other employees of government schools, colleges and educational institutions to attend their duty compulsorily from September 1. This also includes Adhoc teachers and Adhoc assistant professors.

An official order stated that the staff has to be present "even if the schools, colleges and educational institutions do not reopen".

"They should be engaged in digital and mine mode of classes from their workplace. Special care should be given to the upkeep and maintenance of the institutions. Further, wide dissemination on National Education Policy 2020 should be undertaken from 5th-25th-09-2020 along with the Panchayati Raj Institutions. For this appropriate Resource persons should be selected and deputed by District Heads, SCERT, School and College Heads," added the order.

Sikkim till August 26 a total of 1,486 COVID-19 cases, news agency PTI reported. There are 407 active cases and 1,076 patients have been cured of the disease. Three persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state, according to PTI.

East Sikkim district has registered the highest number of cases where 981 people tested positive followed by 461 in South Sikkim district, 43 in West Sikkim district and one in North Sikkim district, according to PTI. The state has tested 38,951 samples so far, reported PTI.