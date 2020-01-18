'So-called Supreme Leader of Iran ' should be very careful with his words: Donald Trump warns Ayatollah Khamenei

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be very careful about what he says after the former strongly criticised the United States while delivering sermons after Friday prayers in Tehran.

"The so-called `Supreme Leader` of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe," Trump said in a tweet.

"Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!"

Trump also urged the Iranian leaders to "make Iran great again", a reference to the slogan associated with his campaign.

"The noble people of Iran - who love America - deserve a government that's more interested in helping them achieve their dreams than killing them for demanding respect. Instead of leading Iran toward ruin, its leaders should abandon terror and Make Iran Great Again!" the US President said in a tweet.

Trump's reply came in response to a tweet by handle ''Khamenei.ir'' that read: "The villainous US govt repeatedly says that they are standing by the Iranian ppl. They lie. If you are standing by the Iranian ppl, it is only to stab them in the heart with your venomous daggers. Of course, you have so far failed to do so, & you will certainly continue to fail."Sputnik reported that to enhance the effect of his own statement Trump made another tweet, moments later, this time in Farsi, vowing to "Make Iran Great Again!"

In his Friday speech, the Iranian Supreme Leader had described the Trump administration as "clowns" and slammed Israel.

(With Agency inputs)