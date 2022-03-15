Sona Dey: Get ready to see me in an upcoming album song on Desi Music Factory for the first time

Sona Dey, a popular social media star turned actor has been creating some really entertaining content especially after pandemic happened.

Apart from her social media content, Sona is also known for her music albums. Sona was also seen in a lead role with Mukul Gain in many music albums like “Tere hai” & “Roop ke Jaadu”. And how she is gearing up for a new music album on Desi Music Factory.

Speaking exclusively with Sona, she reveals how she entered the entertainment industry. She has worked hard with no upper hand in the film industry. She has made her fans go head over heels with her heartwarming performances. She has been a part of one of the top reality shows of the country as if IBD (India’s Best Dancer, Dance plus and more, and currently has 2.6 million followers on social media.

Now planning to enter the bollywood business Sona wants to play different kinds of roles and even wants to go out of her box and act in more songs, movies, series or whatever chance she gets with full dedication.

Coming out of nothing and now being an inspiration to thousands of people, Sona Dey has an amazing story about how she has gained success all over the country. Being featured in album songs and being on top dance reality shows in the whole country is such an achievement and it feels good knowing you have an amazing audience that supports you with your way to becoming better. She has come a long way in her career and still has a long way to go. Being humble and connected to the art form is an example of amazing human being.

Currently, Sona is working on a music album that will be released on the top most YouTube channel - Desi Music Factory with approximately 3 crore subscribers.

(Sponsored Feature)