Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Celebrates Artistic Expression at India Art Fair

Renowned actress and style icon, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, added a touch of glamour to the India Art Fair as she graced the event adorned in a custom creation by Bhaane. The star, expressing her sincere appreciation for the invitation, shared her captivating experience at the prestigious art gathering.

|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Celebrates Artistic Expression at India Art Fair Sonam Kapoor At Indian Art Fair

In a social media post, Kapoor conveyed her gratitude, stating, “Wearing @bhaane ART for the @indiaartfair .. thank you so much for having me.. always inspiring and emotional to see the creativity and special voice we have to offer as South Asians.”

Sonam Kapoor's presence at the India Art Fair served as a striking showcase of the seamless convergence of fashion and art. It underscored the profound cultural heritage and the inventive spirit characteristic of South Asia. Kapoor's active involvement in the event serves as a powerful testament to her dedication to the promotion and support of art and artists, emphasizing the symbiotic relationship between the worlds of cinema, fashion, and fine arts.

