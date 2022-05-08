हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NASA

Ever wondered about the sound that comes out of black hole? NASA releases new audio - Check here

As expected the sound produced by the black hole is eerie and haunting.

Ever wondered about the sound that comes out of black hole? NASA releases new audio - Check here
Image credit: NASA

New Delhi: The American space agency, NASA not only gives its curious stargazers a chance to experience the incredible scenes of extraterrestrial cosmic phenomenons through visualisation but also lets them hear sounds of the outer space which are not audible to humans ordinarily.

Following the same course, NASA has brought us the sound produced by the black hole with the help of its Chandra Xray Observatory.  NASA used the sonification technology and interpreted the astronomical data into the sound waves that are audible to the human ears. As expected the sound produced by the black hole is eerie and haunting.

The black hole whose data has been sonified is at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster and according to NASA, it has been associated with sound, since 2003. ALSO WATCH: Solar eclipse on Mars- NASA's Perseverance captures amazing cosmic event

It is associated with sound because "astronomers discovered that pressure waves sent out by the black hole caused ripples in the cluster's hot gas that could be translated into a note — one that humans cannot hear some 57 octaves below middle C," said NASA.

Misconception: There's no sound in outer space

It is a popular misconception that there is no sound as most of the space is essentially a vacuum, providing no medium for sound waves to travel however a galaxy cluster has copious amounts of gas that envelop the hundreds or even thousands of galaxies within it, providing a medium for the sound waves to travel hence there's sound in space, just not audible to human ears.

ALSO WATCH: NASA breaks record after Hubble discovers farthest individual star ever

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NASAChandra XRayBlack holeBlack hole week
Next
Story

MYSTERIOUS new auroras discovered on Mars in UAE's Hope probe

Must Watch

PT1M22S

Videsh Superfast: Taliban's new decree in Afghanistan