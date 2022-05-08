New Delhi: The American space agency, NASA not only gives its curious stargazers a chance to experience the incredible scenes of extraterrestrial cosmic phenomenons through visualisation but also lets them hear sounds of the outer space which are not audible to humans ordinarily.

Following the same course, NASA has brought us the sound produced by the black hole with the help of its Chandra Xray Observatory. NASA used the sonification technology and interpreted the astronomical data into the sound waves that are audible to the human ears. As expected the sound produced by the black hole is eerie and haunting.

The black hole whose data has been sonified is at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster and according to NASA, it has been associated with sound, since 2003. ALSO WATCH: Solar eclipse on Mars- NASA's Perseverance captures amazing cosmic event

It is associated with sound because "astronomers discovered that pressure waves sent out by the black hole caused ripples in the cluster's hot gas that could be translated into a note — one that humans cannot hear some 57 octaves below middle C," said NASA.

Misconception: There's no sound in outer space

It is a popular misconception that there is no sound as most of the space is essentially a vacuum, providing no medium for sound waves to travel however a galaxy cluster has copious amounts of gas that envelop the hundreds or even thousands of galaxies within it, providing a medium for the sound waves to travel hence there's sound in space, just not audible to human ears.

