हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NASA

NASA stuns internet with Hubble visualisation of Monkey Head Nebula- Watch

Keeping its stargazers curious and satisfied, NASA has now shared the spectacular visualisation of 'Monkey Head Nebula' which is located 6400 light-years away from us.

NASA stuns internet with Hubble visualisation of Monkey Head Nebula- Watch
Image credit: NASA

New Delhi: Stargazers always crave stunning visuals of celestial bodies, phenomenons occurring at the edge of the world and  American space agency NASA,  gives these stargazers a chance to experience these incredible extraterrestrial events through visualisation by the Hubble Telescope.

Keeping its stargazers curious and satisfied, NASA has now shared the spectacular visualisation of 'Monkey Head Nebula' which is located 6400 light-years away from us.

Sharing the jaw-dropping visualisation complemented with soothing sound NASA Hubble on Instagram wrote:  "This spectacular Hubble visualization shows a star-forming region 6,400. Hubble imaged the Monkey Head Nebula, formally known as NGC 2174, for its 24th anniversary in 2014."

The post has already garnered over 44k likes and numbers are still climbing. People from across the world are amazed to witness such a spectacular visualisation of the star-forming region and are flooding the comment box with messages expressing their amusement. One user wrote, "Heavenly," "Wonderful," wrote another.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NASAHubble telescopeMonkey Head NebulaNebula
Next
Story

NASA successfully launches most powerful James Webb Space Telescope- Watch

Must Watch

PT9M47S

Shahrukh will play a special role in Atlee's film!