SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration for over 25000 posts begins today, check details here

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for recruitment of Constables in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles Exam. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The registration process commenced today (July 17) and will remain open till August 31, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 25271 posts in various armed forces. Meanwhile, a date for SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 is yet to be announced.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have completed their Class 10 or Matriculation examination. They must have received their qualifying certificate or passed the exam by August 1, 2021.

Aspirants must be atleast 18 years of age and not older than 23 years of age as on August 1, 2021. Relaxation in upper age limit for the reserved category is also available.

Check out the important dates below:

Opening date of application: July 17, 2021

Closing date of application: August 31, 2021

Last date and time for making online fee payment: September 2, 2021

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: September 4, 2021

Last date for payment through Challan: September 7, 2021

Vacancy details:

Male: 22424 Posts

Female: 2847 Posts

Selection process:

The selection process comprises of the computer-based exam, physical efficiency test/ physical standard test/ detailed medical exam/ review medical exam. Candidates who qualify the exam will have to appear for document verification.

