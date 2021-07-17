हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SSC GD Constable recruitment

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration for over 25000 posts begins today, check details here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: The registration process commenced today (July 17) and will remain open till August 31, 2021.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration for over 25000 posts begins today, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for recruitment of Constables in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles Exam. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

The registration process commenced today (July 17) and will remain open till August 31, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 25271 posts in various armed forces. Meanwhile, a date for SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 is yet to be announced. 

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have completed their Class 10 or Matriculation examination. They must have received their qualifying certificate or passed the exam by August 1, 2021. 

Aspirants must be atleast 18 years of age and not older than 23 years of age as on August 1, 2021. Relaxation in upper age limit for the reserved category is also available.

Check out the important dates below: 

Opening date of application: July 17, 2021

Closing date of application: August 31, 2021

Last date and time for making online fee payment: September 2, 2021

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: September 4, 2021

Last date for payment through Challan: September 7, 2021

Vacancy details:

Male: 22424 Posts

Female: 2847 Posts

Selection process:

The selection process comprises of the computer-based exam, physical efficiency test/ physical standard test/ detailed medical exam/ review medical exam. Candidates who qualify the exam will have to appear for document verification.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SSC GD Constable recruitmentSSC GD Constable recruitment 2021Staff Selection Commission
Next
Story

UGC releases guidelines for academic year 2021-22, read rules for admissions and exam here

Must Watch

PT3M57S

Congress party needs fearless people: Rahul Gandhi