AI IN HEALTHCARE

Success Story Of Kulbir Singh, Man Who Is Helping Healthcare Firms, Patients Prevent Fraud Worth Billion Dollars

|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 08:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In the dynamic realm of healthcare, where innovation and patient-centric care often walk a tightrope, companies and patients often fall into the trap of fraudulence. Healthcare, despite its noble intentions, is not immune to the pitfalls of fraud. Recent statistics from the USA National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association estimate that fraud costs the healthcare industry a staggering $68 billion annually. This isn't just a number; it represents the dreams and hopes of countless individuals who bear the brunt of inflated medical bills. Kulbir Singh identified this challenge and devised a system helping patients and hospitals overcome this issue.

Who Is Kulbir Singh?

Kulbir Singh is a health-tech professional with a background in Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. Aware of the fraudulent activities prevalent in the healthcare industry, Singh embarked on a mission to harness the power of AI to combat these challenges. Through intricate algorithms and data analytics, he developed a system that sift through vast amounts of clinical information, pinpointing discrepancies. The impact of this initiative has been monumental, with millions being saved each year, paving the way for more equitable healthcare access.

AI For Disease Detection, Clinical Decisions

Kulbir Singh did not stop here. After this, he directed his research towards predictive healthcare. He has also developed an AI tool that claims to detect breast cancer in women at early stages using certain indicators that include subtle patterns and irregularities. The AI-driven data also helps healthcare professionals in making informed clinical decisions. 

For his work in Health Informatics, Kulbir Singh was honoured with the International Achievers Award (IAF). Recognizing the need for a dedicated space for AI enthusiasts and professionals, he also founded aiboard.io, a platform dedicated to fostering knowledge exchange within the AI and healthcare fraternity.

